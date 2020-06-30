Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6067 Strada Isle Way Available 03/01/20 Nicely Appointed Townhome in Gated Community - Beautiful end unit townhouse in the gated community of Villa Capri. This stunning home has a smart open floor plan with tile flooring through-out the first level and large sliding glass doors which lead out to a spacious screened in porch. The kitchen offers lovely 42" dark wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances that overlook ample dining and living room. Upstairs you will find all bedrooms, laundry, and quaint bonus area at the top of the stairs. Nicely appointed master suite with a walk-in-closet, large shower and double vanity. Prime location makes this townhome conveniently located with easy access to 408, I-4 and the Turnpike. Minutes to world class shopping and dining, Millenia Mall, Universal Studios, Disney World and Sea World.



