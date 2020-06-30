All apartments in Orlando
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

6067 Strada Isle Way

6067 Strada Isle Way · No Longer Available
Location

6067 Strada Isle Way, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6067 Strada Isle Way Available 03/01/20 Nicely Appointed Townhome in Gated Community - Beautiful end unit townhouse in the gated community of Villa Capri. This stunning home has a smart open floor plan with tile flooring through-out the first level and large sliding glass doors which lead out to a spacious screened in porch. The kitchen offers lovely 42" dark wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances that overlook ample dining and living room. Upstairs you will find all bedrooms, laundry, and quaint bonus area at the top of the stairs. Nicely appointed master suite with a walk-in-closet, large shower and double vanity. Prime location makes this townhome conveniently located with easy access to 408, I-4 and the Turnpike. Minutes to world class shopping and dining, Millenia Mall, Universal Studios, Disney World and Sea World.

(RLNE2785498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6067 Strada Isle Way have any available units?
6067 Strada Isle Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6067 Strada Isle Way have?
Some of 6067 Strada Isle Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6067 Strada Isle Way currently offering any rent specials?
6067 Strada Isle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6067 Strada Isle Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6067 Strada Isle Way is pet friendly.
Does 6067 Strada Isle Way offer parking?
No, 6067 Strada Isle Way does not offer parking.
Does 6067 Strada Isle Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6067 Strada Isle Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6067 Strada Isle Way have a pool?
No, 6067 Strada Isle Way does not have a pool.
Does 6067 Strada Isle Way have accessible units?
No, 6067 Strada Isle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6067 Strada Isle Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6067 Strada Isle Way does not have units with dishwashers.

