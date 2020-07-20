Rent Calculator
6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1
6007 Scotchwood Gln
·
No Longer Available
6007 Scotchwood Gln, Orlando, FL 32822
Lake Frederica
Amenities
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome, excellent location, and ready to move in. New vinyl flooring and carpet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1 have any available units?
6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1 offer parking?
No, 6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1 has a pool.
Does 6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
