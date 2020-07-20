All apartments in Orlando
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1
Last updated May 3 2019 at 10:23 PM

6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1

6007 Scotchwood Gln · No Longer Available
Location

6007 Scotchwood Gln, Orlando, FL 32822
Lake Frederica

Amenities

pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome, excellent location, and ready to move in. New vinyl flooring and carpet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1 have any available units?
6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1 offer parking?
No, 6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1 has a pool.
Does 6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6007 Scotchwood Glen #33 - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
