Last updated May 21 2020 at 1:12 AM
5985 TURNBULL DRIVE
5985 Turnbull Drive
No Longer Available
Location
5985 Turnbull Drive, Orlando, FL 32822
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
FOR RENT, LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION.... Quiet neighborhood ! Cozy Duplex near to Orlando International Airport. 2 bedroom and 2 Bathroom, the property has Pool with screen pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5985 TURNBULL DRIVE have any available units?
5985 TURNBULL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5985 TURNBULL DRIVE have?
Some of 5985 TURNBULL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5985 TURNBULL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5985 TURNBULL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5985 TURNBULL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5985 TURNBULL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 5985 TURNBULL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5985 TURNBULL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5985 TURNBULL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5985 TURNBULL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5985 TURNBULL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5985 TURNBULL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5985 TURNBULL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5985 TURNBULL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5985 TURNBULL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5985 TURNBULL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
