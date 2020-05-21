5851 Strada Capri Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

This is a beautiful recently remodeled townhouse with 3 beds and 2.5 bathrooms. This townhouse is close to all the major highways (408, East-West Expressway, I-4 and the Turnpike), tourist attractions, major shopping centers (Millenia Mall) and the best dining in town. It is located in the very desirable Metro West luxury gated community(Villa Capri)with top rated schools. The community features a nice Club House with a fully equipped fitness center and a well-kept swimming pool. There is also a game and entertainment room. This unit features brand new flooring and ceramic tile throughout, fresh painting, updated kitchen, spacious living/dining area, vaulted ceilings, AC, washer/dryer available upstairs, one car garage and screened patio.