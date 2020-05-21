All apartments in Orlando
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:24 AM

5851 Strada Capri Way

5851 Strada Capri Way · No Longer Available
Location

5851 Strada Capri Way, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
This is a beautiful recently remodeled townhouse with 3 beds and 2.5 bathrooms. This townhouse is close to all the major highways (408, East-West Expressway, I-4 and the Turnpike), tourist attractions, major shopping centers (Millenia Mall) and the best dining in town. It is located in the very desirable Metro West luxury gated community(Villa Capri)with top rated schools. The community features a nice Club House with a fully equipped fitness center and a well-kept swimming pool. There is also a game and entertainment room. This unit features brand new flooring and ceramic tile throughout, fresh painting, updated kitchen, spacious living/dining area, vaulted ceilings, AC, washer/dryer available upstairs, one car garage and screened patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5851 Strada Capri Way have any available units?
5851 Strada Capri Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5851 Strada Capri Way have?
Some of 5851 Strada Capri Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5851 Strada Capri Way currently offering any rent specials?
5851 Strada Capri Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5851 Strada Capri Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5851 Strada Capri Way is pet friendly.
Does 5851 Strada Capri Way offer parking?
Yes, 5851 Strada Capri Way offers parking.
Does 5851 Strada Capri Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5851 Strada Capri Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5851 Strada Capri Way have a pool?
Yes, 5851 Strada Capri Way has a pool.
Does 5851 Strada Capri Way have accessible units?
No, 5851 Strada Capri Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5851 Strada Capri Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5851 Strada Capri Way has units with dishwashers.

