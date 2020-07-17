All apartments in Orlando
Orlando, FL
5791 COVINGTON COVE WAY
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:06 AM

5791 COVINGTON COVE WAY

5791 Covington Cove Way · No Longer Available
Location

5791 Covington Cove Way, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large kitchen with solid surface counter tops and 42 inch cabinets. Living/dining room combo. Family room opens to kitchen. Newer flooring in downstairs living areas. Master bedroom downstairs. 3 bedrooms plus bonus room upstairs. Inside laundry room. 2 car side entry garage. Large corner lot. Close to Medical City. No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5791 COVINGTON COVE WAY have any available units?
5791 COVINGTON COVE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5791 COVINGTON COVE WAY have?
Some of 5791 COVINGTON COVE WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5791 COVINGTON COVE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5791 COVINGTON COVE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5791 COVINGTON COVE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5791 COVINGTON COVE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5791 COVINGTON COVE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5791 COVINGTON COVE WAY offers parking.
Does 5791 COVINGTON COVE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5791 COVINGTON COVE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5791 COVINGTON COVE WAY have a pool?
No, 5791 COVINGTON COVE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5791 COVINGTON COVE WAY have accessible units?
No, 5791 COVINGTON COVE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5791 COVINGTON COVE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5791 COVINGTON COVE WAY has units with dishwashers.
