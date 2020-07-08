Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan accessible

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 accessible parking garage

3 Bed Modern Home Only 5 Minutes From OIA For Rent (See Terms) -

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/files/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_5_20_20.pdf



SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants



Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)

AVAILABLE: May 24, 2020



AVAILABLE: May 24, 2020. Special offer terms: The rent for the first 120 days of the lease on this property is $1450.00 per month. The remaining terms of the lease shall be based upon the original listed price of $1550.00 per month. This offer is based upon a 12 month lease being signed within 3 days of the initial view of the property, with occupancy beginning within 14 days of the initial viewing. The tenant must fulfill the entire lease, or the amount that was discounted on the first 120 days will be charged at time of termination as additional rent. The security deposit due with an approved application is $1550.00.



Price: $1450.00/mo

5763 Vista Linda Drive

Orlando, Florida 32822

Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management

Subdivision: Mariposa

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Property Sub Type: Single Family Home

Square Ft: 1,506

Year Built: 2004



*Priced Low!

*1 Car Garage

*Modern Great Room With Vaulted Ceilings

*Minutes From OIA, Shops & Restaurants

*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED

*Kitchen Opens Up To Dining Room & Family Room

*Open Patio Overlooking Tranquil Conservation Area

*JUST MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando

*WALKING DISTANCE To: Elementary

*CONVENIENT To: Beeline, Semoran & Major Shopping Centers

*Blinds INCLUDED

*Ceiling Fans

*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info

*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.

*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.

*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)

*AVAILABLE: May 24, 2020



DRIVING DIRECTIONS: Semoran N from OIA, R on Hoffner, L on Commander, L on Vista Linda, Home on Right Side



Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).



All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.



View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com

