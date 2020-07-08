All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

5763 Vista Linda Drive

5763 Vista Linda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5763 Vista Linda Drive, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
accessible
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
garage
3 Bed Modern Home Only 5 Minutes From OIA For Rent (See Terms)
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/files/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_5_20_20.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: May 24, 2020

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1450.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1550.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1550.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1450.00/mo
5763 Vista Linda Drive
Orlando, Florida 32822
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Mariposa
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Single Family Home
Square Ft: 1,506
Year Built: 2004

*Priced Low!
*1 Car Garage
*Modern Great Room With Vaulted Ceilings
*Minutes From OIA, Shops & Restaurants
*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED
*Kitchen Opens Up To Dining Room & Family Room
*Open Patio Overlooking Tranquil Conservation Area
*JUST MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando
*WALKING DISTANCE To: Elementary
*CONVENIENT To: Beeline, Semoran & Major Shopping Centers
*Blinds INCLUDED
*Ceiling Fans
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: May 24, 2020

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: Semoran N from OIA, R on Hoffner, L on Commander, L on Vista Linda, Home on Right Side

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

(RLNE5747279)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 5763 Vista Linda Drive have any available units?
5763 Vista Linda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5763 Vista Linda Drive have?
Some of 5763 Vista Linda Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5763 Vista Linda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5763 Vista Linda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5763 Vista Linda Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5763 Vista Linda Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5763 Vista Linda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5763 Vista Linda Drive offers parking.
Does 5763 Vista Linda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5763 Vista Linda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5763 Vista Linda Drive have a pool?
No, 5763 Vista Linda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5763 Vista Linda Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 5763 Vista Linda Drive has accessible units.
Does 5763 Vista Linda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5763 Vista Linda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
