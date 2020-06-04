5713 Gatlin Ave

Amenities

4512 Commander Drive Unit 1718 Available 08/01/20 Venetian Place - Live near the airport. This condo is located on the 1st floor. Dining area and breakfast bar. Relax in the study/den or sun room.



To qualify you MUST have 2 years of proven, verifiable rental history. Must make 3 times the amount of rent, no evictions, no balances owed or reported on credit for any past rentals. Please email me to schedule an appointment to view the property.



Do not call, please email one of or staff at info@andersonmgllc.com. Or feel free to text at: (321) 219-9125.



No Pets Allowed



