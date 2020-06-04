All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

5713 Gatlin Ave

5713 Gatlin Avenue · (407) 629-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5713 Gatlin Avenue, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4512 Commander Drive Unit 1718 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1101 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
4512 Commander Drive Unit 1718 Available 08/01/20 Venetian Place - Live near the airport. This condo is located on the 1st floor. Dining area and breakfast bar. Relax in the study/den or sun room.

To qualify you MUST have 2 years of proven, verifiable rental history. Must make 3 times the amount of rent, no evictions, no balances owed or reported on credit for any past rentals. Please email me to schedule an appointment to view the property.

Do not call, please email one of or staff at info@andersonmgllc.com. Or feel free to text at: (321) 219-9125.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4840790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5713 Gatlin Ave have any available units?
5713 Gatlin Ave has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 5713 Gatlin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5713 Gatlin Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5713 Gatlin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5713 Gatlin Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5713 Gatlin Ave offer parking?
No, 5713 Gatlin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5713 Gatlin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5713 Gatlin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5713 Gatlin Ave have a pool?
No, 5713 Gatlin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5713 Gatlin Ave have accessible units?
No, 5713 Gatlin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5713 Gatlin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5713 Gatlin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5713 Gatlin Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5713 Gatlin Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
