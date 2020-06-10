5612 Florence Harbor Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 3/2 in Vista Lakes with Fenced Yard & Lawn Service Included! May 2020 - Beautiful 3/2 located in the desirable Vista Lakes community of E. Orlando. This property boasts beautiful upgraded ceramic tiled flooring in the eat-in kitchen and bathrooms, carpeted living areas, formal living and dining room, large family room, all kitchen appliances and more!! Let's not forget to mention the HUGE master bedroom with bonus space that can be used for an office, gym or private sitting area! This property has a large fence enclosed backyard and lawn service is included in the rent.



Lee Vista offers a myriad of community amenities such as a resort-style pool with slide and kiddie area, tennis courts, clubhouse, playground, and beautiful scenic common grounds. Situated in a prime location just minutes from major highways, shopping and the Intl. Airport this property won't last long!



Visit our website, www.RentCare.net to schedule showing of this home.



Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/



Tenant must provide their own washer and dryer



(RLNE5720166)