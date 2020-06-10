All apartments in Orlando
5612 Florence Harbor Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

5612 Florence Harbor Dr.

5612 Florence Harbor Drive · (407) 890-7867
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5612 Florence Harbor Drive, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5612 Florence Harbor Dr. · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2020 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 3/2 in Vista Lakes with Fenced Yard & Lawn Service Included! May 2020 - Beautiful 3/2 located in the desirable Vista Lakes community of E. Orlando. This property boasts beautiful upgraded ceramic tiled flooring in the eat-in kitchen and bathrooms, carpeted living areas, formal living and dining room, large family room, all kitchen appliances and more!! Let's not forget to mention the HUGE master bedroom with bonus space that can be used for an office, gym or private sitting area! This property has a large fence enclosed backyard and lawn service is included in the rent.

Lee Vista offers a myriad of community amenities such as a resort-style pool with slide and kiddie area, tennis courts, clubhouse, playground, and beautiful scenic common grounds. Situated in a prime location just minutes from major highways, shopping and the Intl. Airport this property won't last long!

Visit our website, www.RentCare.net to schedule showing of this home.

Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/

Tenant must provide their own washer and dryer

(RLNE5720166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5612 Florence Harbor Dr. have any available units?
5612 Florence Harbor Dr. has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5612 Florence Harbor Dr. have?
Some of 5612 Florence Harbor Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5612 Florence Harbor Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5612 Florence Harbor Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5612 Florence Harbor Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5612 Florence Harbor Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5612 Florence Harbor Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5612 Florence Harbor Dr. does offer parking.
Does 5612 Florence Harbor Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5612 Florence Harbor Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5612 Florence Harbor Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 5612 Florence Harbor Dr. has a pool.
Does 5612 Florence Harbor Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5612 Florence Harbor Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5612 Florence Harbor Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5612 Florence Harbor Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
