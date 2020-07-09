All apartments in Orlando
5600 Devonbriar Way #308

5600 Devonbriar Way · No Longer Available
Location

5600 Devonbriar Way, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
5600 Devonbriar Way #308 Available 07/10/20 5600 Devonbriar Way #308 Orlando FL 32822 - HOA Approval Required
$75.00 Application fee per applicant $100.00 Application Fee per married couple
Just Renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath 3rd floor condo with fresh paint, brand new appliances, washer/dryer, laminate in the bedrooms and ceramic tile throughout. Regency Gardens features 2 community pools, fitness center, tennis court, and BBQ area. Great location near restaurants, shopping, and Orlando International Airport!
RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED

(RLNE4144240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5600 Devonbriar Way #308 have any available units?
5600 Devonbriar Way #308 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5600 Devonbriar Way #308 have?
Some of 5600 Devonbriar Way #308's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5600 Devonbriar Way #308 currently offering any rent specials?
5600 Devonbriar Way #308 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5600 Devonbriar Way #308 pet-friendly?
No, 5600 Devonbriar Way #308 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5600 Devonbriar Way #308 offer parking?
No, 5600 Devonbriar Way #308 does not offer parking.
Does 5600 Devonbriar Way #308 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5600 Devonbriar Way #308 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5600 Devonbriar Way #308 have a pool?
Yes, 5600 Devonbriar Way #308 has a pool.
Does 5600 Devonbriar Way #308 have accessible units?
No, 5600 Devonbriar Way #308 does not have accessible units.
Does 5600 Devonbriar Way #308 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5600 Devonbriar Way #308 does not have units with dishwashers.

