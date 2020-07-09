Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated gym pool tennis court bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

5600 Devonbriar Way #308 Available 07/10/20 5600 Devonbriar Way #308 Orlando FL 32822 - HOA Approval Required

$75.00 Application fee per applicant $100.00 Application Fee per married couple

Just Renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath 3rd floor condo with fresh paint, brand new appliances, washer/dryer, laminate in the bedrooms and ceramic tile throughout. Regency Gardens features 2 community pools, fitness center, tennis court, and BBQ area. Great location near restaurants, shopping, and Orlando International Airport!

RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED



(RLNE4144240)