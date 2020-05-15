Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J202 Available 07/20/20 2/2 Condo Available 7/20/2020 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in

Security Deposit : $1,200.00 Minimum

Application Fee: $50.00 per adult

Credit Score Required: 600+

Income Required: 3x rental amount or more



Unit Available:07/20/2020



Unit includes; Updated Kitchen, water, sewer, trash, pest control, full size washer and dryer, walk in closets in master bedrooms, screened in patio.



For More Information please contact us at 407.281.6714



Please be advised that pricing is subject to change without notice.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5664968)