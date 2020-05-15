All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J202

5587 Devonbriar Way · (407) 281-6714 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5587 Devonbriar Way, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J202 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J202 Available 07/20/20 2/2 Condo Available 7/20/2020 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in
Security Deposit : $1,200.00 Minimum
Application Fee: $50.00 per adult
Credit Score Required: 600+
Income Required: 3x rental amount or more

Unit Available:07/20/2020

Unit includes; Updated Kitchen, water, sewer, trash, pest control, full size washer and dryer, walk in closets in master bedrooms, screened in patio.

For More Information please contact us at 407.281.6714

Please be advised that pricing is subject to change without notice.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5664968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J202 have any available units?
5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J202 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J202 have?
Some of 5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J202 currently offering any rent specials?
5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J202 is pet friendly.
Does 5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J202 offer parking?
No, 5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J202 does not offer parking.
Does 5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J202 have a pool?
No, 5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J202 does not have a pool.
Does 5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J202 have accessible units?
No, 5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J202 does not have accessible units.
Does 5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J202 does not have units with dishwashers.
