Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:53 AM

5554 METROWEST BOULEVARD

5554 Metrowest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5554 Metrowest Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32811
Kirkman North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
MOVE IN READY!!!! This NEWLY RENOVATED condo comes partially furnished with 2 master bedrooms with 2 attached bathrooms. All new WOOD-LIKE VINYL PLANK FLOORING throughout the living areas and new WOOD-LIKE TILES installed in both COMPLETELY REMODELED BATHROOMS. Bathrooms come with all new vanities, GRANITE countertops, new toilets, and new lighting. The kitchen boasts all NEW WHITE GRANITE countertops, ALL NEW CABINETRY with soft closures to avoid loud noises when closing the cabinet doors, AND all NEW LIGHTING!! Come see this spacious condo with open floor and balcony, located in the secured gated community of The Palms Club. The community has features galore including 3 POOLS, hot tub, 4 barbecue areas with charcoal grills, LIGHTED TENNIS and VOLLEYBALL COURTS, an AEROBICS STUDIO, 24 HOUR FITNESS CENTER, STEAM ROOM and SAUNA, an INDOOR BOWLING ALLEY, playground, a car wash area, INDOOR RACQUETBALL COURT and much more! The Palms Club is conveniently located in the Metrowest area and is within nominal distance of Universal Studios, International Drive (“I” Drive), the Mall at Millennia, Orlando Premium Outlets and major highways. Call for a viewing TODAY! Make this your home TODAY! Available for immediate occupancy 03/04/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5554 METROWEST BOULEVARD have any available units?
5554 METROWEST BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5554 METROWEST BOULEVARD have?
Some of 5554 METROWEST BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5554 METROWEST BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
5554 METROWEST BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5554 METROWEST BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 5554 METROWEST BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5554 METROWEST BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 5554 METROWEST BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 5554 METROWEST BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5554 METROWEST BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5554 METROWEST BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 5554 METROWEST BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 5554 METROWEST BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 5554 METROWEST BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 5554 METROWEST BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5554 METROWEST BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
