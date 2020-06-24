5554 METROWEST BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities car wash area 24hr gym parking playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill hot tub sauna tennis court volleyball court

MOVE IN READY!!!! This NEWLY RENOVATED condo comes partially furnished with 2 master bedrooms with 2 attached bathrooms. All new WOOD-LIKE VINYL PLANK FLOORING throughout the living areas and new WOOD-LIKE TILES installed in both COMPLETELY REMODELED BATHROOMS. Bathrooms come with all new vanities, GRANITE countertops, new toilets, and new lighting. The kitchen boasts all NEW WHITE GRANITE countertops, ALL NEW CABINETRY with soft closures to avoid loud noises when closing the cabinet doors, AND all NEW LIGHTING!! Come see this spacious condo with open floor and balcony, located in the secured gated community of The Palms Club. The community has features galore including 3 POOLS, hot tub, 4 barbecue areas with charcoal grills, LIGHTED TENNIS and VOLLEYBALL COURTS, an AEROBICS STUDIO, 24 HOUR FITNESS CENTER, STEAM ROOM and SAUNA, an INDOOR BOWLING ALLEY, playground, a car wash area, INDOOR RACQUETBALL COURT and much more! The Palms Club is conveniently located in the Metrowest area and is within nominal distance of Universal Studios, International Drive (“I” Drive), the Mall at Millennia, Orlando Premium Outlets and major highways. Call for a viewing TODAY! Make this your home TODAY! Available for immediate occupancy 03/04/2020