Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5550 E MICHIGAN STREET
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:09 AM

5550 E MICHIGAN STREET

5550 Michigan Street · (407) 947-5141
Location

5550 Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2326 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
business center
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
valet service
Located in a beautiful Gated Luxury Resort Style Community of The Registry at Michigan Park. Centrally located close to Orlando Airport, Medical Area, and Major Attractions. Unit is on 3rd Floor and easy access to parking. This Condo offers an OPEN Kitchen and Living Area with breakfast bar and even room for desk or table. Living area and bedroom have peaceful courtyard views. The residents can enjoy a variety of community amenities: fitness room, business center that includes an executive conference room, TWO heated pools, a wading pool, a luxurious great room the can be reserved for private parties, gated parking, valet garage pick up, basic cable, internet, and limited main entrance access and monitored by surveillance equipment 7 days a week. Property Management Office is on premises and is opened 5 days a week 9am - 5pm Monday - Friday. This unit has NEW wood vinyl flooring being installed throughout. Available by July 9. Call for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5550 E MICHIGAN STREET have any available units?
5550 E MICHIGAN STREET has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5550 E MICHIGAN STREET have?
Some of 5550 E MICHIGAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5550 E MICHIGAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5550 E MICHIGAN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5550 E MICHIGAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5550 E MICHIGAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5550 E MICHIGAN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5550 E MICHIGAN STREET does offer parking.
Does 5550 E MICHIGAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5550 E MICHIGAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5550 E MICHIGAN STREET have a pool?
Yes, 5550 E MICHIGAN STREET has a pool.
Does 5550 E MICHIGAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 5550 E MICHIGAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5550 E MICHIGAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5550 E MICHIGAN STREET has units with dishwashers.
