5550 E MICHIGAN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool business center

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities business center conference room courtyard gym parking pool garage internet access valet service

Located in a beautiful Gated Luxury Resort Style Community of The Registry at Michigan Park. Centrally located close to Orlando Airport, Medical Area, and Major Attractions. Unit is on 3rd Floor and easy access to parking. This Condo offers an OPEN Kitchen and Living Area with breakfast bar and even room for desk or table. Living area and bedroom have peaceful courtyard views. The residents can enjoy a variety of community amenities: fitness room, business center that includes an executive conference room, TWO heated pools, a wading pool, a luxurious great room the can be reserved for private parties, gated parking, valet garage pick up, basic cable, internet, and limited main entrance access and monitored by surveillance equipment 7 days a week. Property Management Office is on premises and is opened 5 days a week 9am - 5pm Monday - Friday. This unit has NEW wood vinyl flooring being installed throughout. Available by July 9. Call for your private showing.