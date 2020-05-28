5550 E Michigan St, #1322

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry pool pool table hot tub internet access valet service

Spacious 2 bedroom condo with balcony overlooking beautiful courtyard and pool. Florida design great room plan with living and dining room condo areas opening to kitchen. Located in the Registry at Michigan Park centrally located to downtown Orlando, airport and attractions. You will love the amenities that include a state of the art fitness room, business center with conference room, 2 heated pools, spa, wading pool, luxury great room with bar and pool table that can be reserved for parties, valet garbage pick-up, internet, and wireless internet service in the common areas. Community monitored 24/7 by surveillance equipment. Pets not permittted.



$60 pp application fee. $50 pp app fee by HOA as well. Please allow processing time from HOA.