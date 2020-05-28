All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

5550 E Michigan St, #1322

5550 Michigan Street · (321) 236-0488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5550 Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1130 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
valet service
Spacious 2 bedroom condo with balcony overlooking beautiful courtyard and pool. Florida design great room plan with living and dining room condo areas opening to kitchen. Located in the Registry at Michigan Park centrally located to downtown Orlando, airport and attractions. You will love the amenities that include a state of the art fitness room, business center with conference room, 2 heated pools, spa, wading pool, luxury great room with bar and pool table that can be reserved for parties, valet garbage pick-up, internet, and wireless internet service in the common areas. Community monitored 24/7 by surveillance equipment. Pets not permittted.

$60 pp application fee. $50 pp app fee by HOA as well. Please allow processing time from HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5550 E Michigan St, #1322 have any available units?
5550 E Michigan St, #1322 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5550 E Michigan St, #1322 have?
Some of 5550 E Michigan St, #1322's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5550 E Michigan St, #1322 currently offering any rent specials?
5550 E Michigan St, #1322 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5550 E Michigan St, #1322 pet-friendly?
No, 5550 E Michigan St, #1322 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5550 E Michigan St, #1322 offer parking?
No, 5550 E Michigan St, #1322 does not offer parking.
Does 5550 E Michigan St, #1322 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5550 E Michigan St, #1322 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5550 E Michigan St, #1322 have a pool?
Yes, 5550 E Michigan St, #1322 has a pool.
Does 5550 E Michigan St, #1322 have accessible units?
No, 5550 E Michigan St, #1322 does not have accessible units.
Does 5550 E Michigan St, #1322 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5550 E Michigan St, #1322 has units with dishwashers.
