Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:38 AM

5533 Chrishire Way - Unit F106

5533 Chrishire Way · (407) 281-6714 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5533 Chrishire Way, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 5533 Chrishire Way - Unit F106 · Avail. now

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
volleyball court
1/1 Condo Available On 6/19/2020 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in
Security Deposit : $985.00 Minimum
Application Fee: $50.00 per adult
Credit Score Required: 600+
Income Required: 3x rental amount or more

Unit Available 06/19/2020

Unit includes; title flooring throughout unit, Carpet in bedroom, water, sewer, trash, pest control, full size washer and dryer, microwaves, 24 hr. emergency maintenance, walk in closets in master bedrooms, screened in patios, and real wood burning fireplaces

Please be advised that pricing is subject to change without notice.

For property information please contact Cynthia 407.512.6419

(RLNE4764047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5533 Chrishire Way - Unit F106 have any available units?
5533 Chrishire Way - Unit F106 has a unit available for $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5533 Chrishire Way - Unit F106 have?
Some of 5533 Chrishire Way - Unit F106's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5533 Chrishire Way - Unit F106 currently offering any rent specials?
5533 Chrishire Way - Unit F106 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5533 Chrishire Way - Unit F106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5533 Chrishire Way - Unit F106 is pet friendly.
Does 5533 Chrishire Way - Unit F106 offer parking?
No, 5533 Chrishire Way - Unit F106 does not offer parking.
Does 5533 Chrishire Way - Unit F106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5533 Chrishire Way - Unit F106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5533 Chrishire Way - Unit F106 have a pool?
Yes, 5533 Chrishire Way - Unit F106 has a pool.
Does 5533 Chrishire Way - Unit F106 have accessible units?
No, 5533 Chrishire Way - Unit F106 does not have accessible units.
Does 5533 Chrishire Way - Unit F106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5533 Chrishire Way - Unit F106 does not have units with dishwashers.
