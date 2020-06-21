5533 Chrishire Way - Unit F106

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool 24hr maintenance volleyball court

1/1 Condo Available On 6/19/2020 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in

Security Deposit : $985.00 Minimum

Application Fee: $50.00 per adult

Credit Score Required: 600+

Income Required: 3x rental amount or more



Unit Available 06/19/2020



Unit includes; title flooring throughout unit, Carpet in bedroom, water, sewer, trash, pest control, full size washer and dryer, microwaves, 24 hr. emergency maintenance, walk in closets in master bedrooms, screened in patios, and real wood burning fireplaces



Please be advised that pricing is subject to change without notice.



For property information please contact Cynthia 407.512.6419



(RLNE4764047)