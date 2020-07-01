5530 Metrowest Blvd Apt 304

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool air conditioning microwave

Nice condo for rent in Metrowest, located in the Palms Club condominium. Gated community with pool, fitness center and more. This unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bath, with a beautiful water view. unit located on 3rd floor.