5530 Metrowest Blvd Apt 304
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:35 AM

5530 Metrowest Blvd Apt 304

5530 Metrowest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5530 Metrowest Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32811
Kirkman North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Nice condo for rent in Metrowest, located in the Palms Club condominium. Gated community with pool, fitness center and more. This unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bath, with a beautiful water view. unit located on 3rd floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5530 Metrowest Blvd Apt 304 have any available units?
5530 Metrowest Blvd Apt 304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5530 Metrowest Blvd Apt 304 have?
Some of 5530 Metrowest Blvd Apt 304's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5530 Metrowest Blvd Apt 304 currently offering any rent specials?
5530 Metrowest Blvd Apt 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5530 Metrowest Blvd Apt 304 pet-friendly?
No, 5530 Metrowest Blvd Apt 304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5530 Metrowest Blvd Apt 304 offer parking?
No, 5530 Metrowest Blvd Apt 304 does not offer parking.
Does 5530 Metrowest Blvd Apt 304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5530 Metrowest Blvd Apt 304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5530 Metrowest Blvd Apt 304 have a pool?
Yes, 5530 Metrowest Blvd Apt 304 has a pool.
Does 5530 Metrowest Blvd Apt 304 have accessible units?
No, 5530 Metrowest Blvd Apt 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 5530 Metrowest Blvd Apt 304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5530 Metrowest Blvd Apt 304 has units with dishwashers.

