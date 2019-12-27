All apartments in Orlando
5530 Chrishire Way # 111 ORANGE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

5530 Chrishire Way # 111 ORANGE

5530 Chrishire Way · (407) 298-9777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5530 Chrishire Way, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 5530 Chrishire Way # 111 ORANGE · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo For Rent at 5530 Chrishire Way Unit D111 Orlando, Fl. 32822 - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo For Rent at 5530 Chrishire Way Unit D111 Orlando, Fl. 32822. This Condo has a Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C. Call to schedule showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Cristina Burgos at 407-361-7193 or Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to cristinaburgos.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application. HOA application required.

Driving Directions: Take the FL-528 E, Turn slight left onto Jetport Dr,Take the Semoran Blvd/FL-436 N exit, EXIT 11, toward Int'l Airport, Turn left onto Pershing Ave, Turn right onto Dixie Belle Dr, Take the 1st right onto Chrishire Way.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3801576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5530 Chrishire Way # 111 ORANGE have any available units?
5530 Chrishire Way # 111 ORANGE has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 5530 Chrishire Way # 111 ORANGE currently offering any rent specials?
5530 Chrishire Way # 111 ORANGE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5530 Chrishire Way # 111 ORANGE pet-friendly?
No, 5530 Chrishire Way # 111 ORANGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5530 Chrishire Way # 111 ORANGE offer parking?
No, 5530 Chrishire Way # 111 ORANGE does not offer parking.
Does 5530 Chrishire Way # 111 ORANGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5530 Chrishire Way # 111 ORANGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5530 Chrishire Way # 111 ORANGE have a pool?
No, 5530 Chrishire Way # 111 ORANGE does not have a pool.
Does 5530 Chrishire Way # 111 ORANGE have accessible units?
No, 5530 Chrishire Way # 111 ORANGE does not have accessible units.
Does 5530 Chrishire Way # 111 ORANGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5530 Chrishire Way # 111 ORANGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5530 Chrishire Way # 111 ORANGE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5530 Chrishire Way # 111 ORANGE has units with air conditioning.
