Home
Orlando, FL
5524 Metrowest Blvd
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:35 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5524 Metrowest Blvd
5524 Metrowest Boulevard
No Longer Available
Location
5524 Metrowest Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32811
Kirkman North
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice condo for rent in Metrowest, located in the gated community of the Palms Club. this 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit has it all and is move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5524 Metrowest Blvd have any available units?
5524 Metrowest Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5524 Metrowest Blvd have?
Some of 5524 Metrowest Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5524 Metrowest Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5524 Metrowest Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5524 Metrowest Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5524 Metrowest Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5524 Metrowest Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5524 Metrowest Blvd offers parking.
Does 5524 Metrowest Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5524 Metrowest Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5524 Metrowest Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 5524 Metrowest Blvd has a pool.
Does 5524 Metrowest Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5524 Metrowest Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5524 Metrowest Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5524 Metrowest Blvd has units with dishwashers.
