5500 Metro West Blvd. 14-102

5500 Metrowest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5500 Metrowest Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32811
Kirkman North

Amenities

cable included
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
Property Amenities
gym
pool
5500-14102 Metrowest Blvd - 1st floor condo in Palms Club in Metrowest. No carpet. Basic cable included. Community has pool, gated entry and fitness center. By appointment. 24 hr notice.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5078805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5500 Metro West Blvd. 14-102 have any available units?
5500 Metro West Blvd. 14-102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5500 Metro West Blvd. 14-102 have?
Some of 5500 Metro West Blvd. 14-102's amenities include cable included, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5500 Metro West Blvd. 14-102 currently offering any rent specials?
5500 Metro West Blvd. 14-102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5500 Metro West Blvd. 14-102 pet-friendly?
No, 5500 Metro West Blvd. 14-102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5500 Metro West Blvd. 14-102 offer parking?
No, 5500 Metro West Blvd. 14-102 does not offer parking.
Does 5500 Metro West Blvd. 14-102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5500 Metro West Blvd. 14-102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5500 Metro West Blvd. 14-102 have a pool?
Yes, 5500 Metro West Blvd. 14-102 has a pool.
Does 5500 Metro West Blvd. 14-102 have accessible units?
No, 5500 Metro West Blvd. 14-102 does not have accessible units.
Does 5500 Metro West Blvd. 14-102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5500 Metro West Blvd. 14-102 does not have units with dishwashers.
