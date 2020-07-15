5459 VINELAND ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

2nd Floor Unit. Beautiful 2 bed and 2 bath condo in a gated community. A luxury condominium that offers stylish resort-style living. The private residences are located at the northeast corner of Vineland Road and the Florida Turnpike. Cypress Fairway is a few minutes from International Drive, Dr. Phillips, Valencia Community College, Mall at Millenia. These Mediterranean-style building includes a private clubhouse, fitness room, 2 pools, in-site car wash, tennis court, playground and more. HOA Rule: Max 2 car per unit. No exception. Tenant must rent garage or carport from someone to have more cars.