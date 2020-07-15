5459 VINELAND ROAD

Amenities
2nd Floor Unit. Beautiful 2 bed and 2 bath condo in a gated community. A luxury condominium that offers stylish resort-style living. The private residences are located at the northeast corner of Vineland Road and the Florida Turnpike. Cypress Fairway is a few minutes from International Drive, Dr. Phillips, Valencia Community College, Mall at Millenia. These Mediterranean-style building includes a private clubhouse, fitness room, 2 pools, in-site car wash, tennis court, playground and more. HOA Rule: Max 2 car per unit. No exception. Tenant must rent garage or carport from someone to have more cars.