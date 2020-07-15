All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5459 VINELAND ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5459 VINELAND ROAD
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:54 PM

5459 VINELAND ROAD

5459 Vineland Road · (407) 963-2139
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Florida Center North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5459 Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4202 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
2nd Floor Unit. Beautiful 2 bed and 2 bath condo in a gated community. A luxury condominium that offers stylish resort-style living. The private residences are located at the northeast corner of Vineland Road and the Florida Turnpike. Cypress Fairway is a few minutes from International Drive, Dr. Phillips, Valencia Community College, Mall at Millenia. These Mediterranean-style building includes a private clubhouse, fitness room, 2 pools, in-site car wash, tennis court, playground and more. HOA Rule: Max 2 car per unit. No exception. Tenant must rent garage or carport from someone to have more cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5459 VINELAND ROAD have any available units?
5459 VINELAND ROAD has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5459 VINELAND ROAD have?
Some of 5459 VINELAND ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5459 VINELAND ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5459 VINELAND ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5459 VINELAND ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5459 VINELAND ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5459 VINELAND ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5459 VINELAND ROAD offers parking.
Does 5459 VINELAND ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5459 VINELAND ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5459 VINELAND ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 5459 VINELAND ROAD has a pool.
Does 5459 VINELAND ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5459 VINELAND ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5459 VINELAND ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5459 VINELAND ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5459 VINELAND ROAD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Montevista at Windermere
6421 Conroy Rd
Orlando, FL 32835
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd
Orlando, FL 32814
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd
Orlando, FL 32825
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity