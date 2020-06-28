Rent Calculator
Home
Orlando, FL
5452 E MICHIGAN STREET
Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5452 E MICHIGAN STREET
5452 E Michigan Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5452 E Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32812
Bryn Mawr
Amenities
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This a must-see! Newly remodeled unit, very spacious bedrooms, tile throughout the entire unit, updated kitchen and bathrooms. It won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5452 E MICHIGAN STREET have any available units?
5452 E MICHIGAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5452 E MICHIGAN STREET have?
Some of 5452 E MICHIGAN STREET's amenities include recently renovated, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5452 E MICHIGAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5452 E MICHIGAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5452 E MICHIGAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5452 E MICHIGAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 5452 E MICHIGAN STREET offer parking?
No, 5452 E MICHIGAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5452 E MICHIGAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5452 E MICHIGAN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5452 E MICHIGAN STREET have a pool?
No, 5452 E MICHIGAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5452 E MICHIGAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 5452 E MICHIGAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5452 E MICHIGAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5452 E MICHIGAN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
