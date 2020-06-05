All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

5451 Vineland Rd 2214

5451 Vineland Road · (407) 420-7908
Location

5451 Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5451 Vineland Rd 2214 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Great 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in the gated community of Cypress Fairway . - Second floor condo with in Double Gated Community of Cypress Fairway. All kitchen appliances are brand new, washer & dryer. There are two assigned parking spaces, one open and one covered. Community offers trash-valet service included, security guard over the weekends, video monitoring cameras, pools, tennis court, clubhouse, business center, splashing fountains, ponds, bbq grills, and management on-site. Great location minutes from Universities, Sea World, Universal Studios, Downtown, Convention Center, Clubs, Upscale Shopping, Movies and Open 24 hours restaurants and pharmacies, gas stations and conveniences stores.The complex is currently under renovation with updated windows and paint.

(RLNE5251458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5451 Vineland Rd 2214 have any available units?
5451 Vineland Rd 2214 has a unit available for $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5451 Vineland Rd 2214 have?
Some of 5451 Vineland Rd 2214's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5451 Vineland Rd 2214 currently offering any rent specials?
5451 Vineland Rd 2214 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5451 Vineland Rd 2214 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5451 Vineland Rd 2214 is pet friendly.
Does 5451 Vineland Rd 2214 offer parking?
Yes, 5451 Vineland Rd 2214 does offer parking.
Does 5451 Vineland Rd 2214 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5451 Vineland Rd 2214 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5451 Vineland Rd 2214 have a pool?
Yes, 5451 Vineland Rd 2214 has a pool.
Does 5451 Vineland Rd 2214 have accessible units?
No, 5451 Vineland Rd 2214 does not have accessible units.
Does 5451 Vineland Rd 2214 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5451 Vineland Rd 2214 does not have units with dishwashers.
