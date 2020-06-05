5451 Vineland Rd 2214

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Great 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in the gated community of Cypress Fairway . - Second floor condo with in Double Gated Community of Cypress Fairway. All kitchen appliances are brand new, washer & dryer. There are two assigned parking spaces, one open and one covered. Community offers trash-valet service included, security guard over the weekends, video monitoring cameras, pools, tennis court, clubhouse, business center, splashing fountains, ponds, bbq grills, and management on-site. Great location minutes from Universities, Sea World, Universal Studios, Downtown, Convention Center, Clubs, Upscale Shopping, Movies and Open 24 hours restaurants and pharmacies, gas stations and conveniences stores.The complex is currently under renovation with updated windows and paint.



(RLNE5251458)