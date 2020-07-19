All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5445 Wood Crossing Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5445 Wood Crossing Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:54 PM

5445 Wood Crossing Street

5445 Wood Crossing Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1840694
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5445 Wood Crossing Street, Orlando, FL 32811
Timberleaf

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1368 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5445 Wood Crossing Street have any available units?
5445 Wood Crossing Street has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 5445 Wood Crossing Street currently offering any rent specials?
5445 Wood Crossing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5445 Wood Crossing Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5445 Wood Crossing Street is pet friendly.
Does 5445 Wood Crossing Street offer parking?
Yes, 5445 Wood Crossing Street offers parking.
Does 5445 Wood Crossing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5445 Wood Crossing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5445 Wood Crossing Street have a pool?
Yes, 5445 Wood Crossing Street has a pool.
Does 5445 Wood Crossing Street have accessible units?
No, 5445 Wood Crossing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5445 Wood Crossing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5445 Wood Crossing Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5445 Wood Crossing Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5445 Wood Crossing Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5445 Wood Crossing Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr
Orlando, FL 32812
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct
Orlando, FL 32839
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd
Orlando, FL 32810
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd
Orlando, FL 32837
Bainbridge at Nona Place
12855 Sunstone Avenue
Orlando, FL 32832

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity