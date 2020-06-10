All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5424 Wood Crossing St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5424 Wood Crossing St
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

5424 Wood Crossing St

5424 Wood Crossing Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5424 Wood Crossing Street, Orlando, FL 32811
Timberleaf

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wood Crossing - Property Id: 241920

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home!
With Garage!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241920
Property Id 241920

(RLNE5630579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5424 Wood Crossing St have any available units?
5424 Wood Crossing St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5424 Wood Crossing St have?
Some of 5424 Wood Crossing St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5424 Wood Crossing St currently offering any rent specials?
5424 Wood Crossing St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5424 Wood Crossing St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5424 Wood Crossing St is pet friendly.
Does 5424 Wood Crossing St offer parking?
Yes, 5424 Wood Crossing St offers parking.
Does 5424 Wood Crossing St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5424 Wood Crossing St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5424 Wood Crossing St have a pool?
No, 5424 Wood Crossing St does not have a pool.
Does 5424 Wood Crossing St have accessible units?
No, 5424 Wood Crossing St does not have accessible units.
Does 5424 Wood Crossing St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5424 Wood Crossing St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd
Orlando, FL 32809
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr
Orlando, FL 32812
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32821
Lorenzo at East Mil
1968 Lake Heritage Cir
Orlando, FL 32839
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr
Orlando, FL 32826
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St
Orlando, FL 32806
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach