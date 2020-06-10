Rent Calculator
All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5424 Wood Crossing St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5424 Wood Crossing St
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5424 Wood Crossing St
5424 Wood Crossing Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5424 Wood Crossing Street, Orlando, FL 32811
Timberleaf
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wood Crossing - Property Id: 241920
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home!
With Garage!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241920
Property Id 241920
(RLNE5630579)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5424 Wood Crossing St have any available units?
5424 Wood Crossing St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5424 Wood Crossing St have?
Some of 5424 Wood Crossing St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and some paid utils.
Amenities section
.
Is 5424 Wood Crossing St currently offering any rent specials?
5424 Wood Crossing St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5424 Wood Crossing St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5424 Wood Crossing St is pet friendly.
Does 5424 Wood Crossing St offer parking?
Yes, 5424 Wood Crossing St offers parking.
Does 5424 Wood Crossing St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5424 Wood Crossing St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5424 Wood Crossing St have a pool?
No, 5424 Wood Crossing St does not have a pool.
Does 5424 Wood Crossing St have accessible units?
No, 5424 Wood Crossing St does not have accessible units.
Does 5424 Wood Crossing St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5424 Wood Crossing St does not have units with dishwashers.
