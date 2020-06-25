All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

5418 Wren Street

5418 Wren Street · No Longer Available
Location

5418 Wren Street, Orlando, FL 32807
Azalea Park

Amenities

Well Maintained House in Azalea Park - As you step into to this 1950's well maintained one story bungalow, you will find a spacious open floor plan living room/dining room with carpet. Split floor plan where there are 2 bedrooms, with walk in closet, and 1 full bath on one side, and an extra large updated master bedroom with full bathroom featuring a stand up shower. Master Bedroom has Pergo wood flooring. The kitchen is cozy with fridge, stove and microwave. All bedrooms and kitchen have wood type flooring. Washer and Dryer are included, and located in the one car garage. There is also a storage shed in the back yard for tools and such. Off the master bedroom, there is a large enclosed Sunroom that can be used as an office or extra seating area. There is a Hot Tub in the backyard which is surrounded by a covered screened in gazebo enclosure. The backyard is fenced in for additional privacy.
Owner will consider a small pet with good credit and good rental history.
Pet security deposit is $300 per pet. Renter's Insurance is required to rent this property.

(RLNE3710598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5418 Wren Street have any available units?
5418 Wren Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5418 Wren Street have?
Some of 5418 Wren Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5418 Wren Street currently offering any rent specials?
5418 Wren Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5418 Wren Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5418 Wren Street is pet friendly.
Does 5418 Wren Street offer parking?
Yes, 5418 Wren Street offers parking.
Does 5418 Wren Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5418 Wren Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5418 Wren Street have a pool?
No, 5418 Wren Street does not have a pool.
Does 5418 Wren Street have accessible units?
No, 5418 Wren Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5418 Wren Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5418 Wren Street does not have units with dishwashers.
