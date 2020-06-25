5418 Wren Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Well Maintained House in Azalea Park - As you step into to this 1950's well maintained one story bungalow, you will find a spacious open floor plan living room/dining room with carpet. Split floor plan where there are 2 bedrooms, with walk in closet, and 1 full bath on one side, and an extra large updated master bedroom with full bathroom featuring a stand up shower. Master Bedroom has Pergo wood flooring. The kitchen is cozy with fridge, stove and microwave. All bedrooms and kitchen have wood type flooring. Washer and Dryer are included, and located in the one car garage. There is also a storage shed in the back yard for tools and such. Off the master bedroom, there is a large enclosed Sunroom that can be used as an office or extra seating area. There is a Hot Tub in the backyard which is surrounded by a covered screened in gazebo enclosure. The backyard is fenced in for additional privacy.

Owner will consider a small pet with good credit and good rental history.

Pet security deposit is $300 per pet. Renter's Insurance is required to rent this property.



