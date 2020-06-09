5415 Vineland Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage internet access media room

Very Sophisticated 2 bed 2.5 bath townhouse fully furnished. Professionally remodeled and interior decorated, this stunning contemporary style townhouse is adorned with wood floors throughout, with new light fixtures throughout unit, Leather, LED TVs, High-end Linens, Dishes, Washer/Dryer, Stainless Steel Appliances, and much more.



Offers an unparalleled location right in the heart of it all - where you can satisfy your every whim with ease. Whether working or just visiting, you are in the best location ever, your everyday necessities are a snap with nearby Normal and Organic Grocery Supermarkets, Drugstores, Several banks, Fine Restaurants, Outlets and Shopping Mall, Gym, Post Office, Library, Medical Center, Hospital, Movie Theaters, Theme Parks, Convention Center, Orlando International Airport, Downtown and a host of other personal service establishments.



This conveniently located property is ideal space for Corporate Housing, Families, Business People or even for a Vacation Home.



LEASE TERMS

$2500 Rent includes the Electricity, Cable, Wireless High-Speed Internet, Water, Sewer, Trash Removal and Pest Control

Security Deposit required

$150 check out cleaning fee

*Small pets allowed $250 non refundable fee*



Orlando City Corporate Housing

http://www.orlandocitycorporatehousing.com/

(786)496 4640



(RLNE5178754)