5415 Vineland Rd
Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:56 PM

5415 Vineland Rd

5415 Vineland Road · No Longer Available
Location

5415 Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
Very Sophisticated 2 bed 2.5 bath townhouse fully furnished. Professionally remodeled and interior decorated, this stunning contemporary style townhouse is adorned with wood floors throughout, with new light fixtures throughout unit, Leather, LED TVs, High-end Linens, Dishes, Washer/Dryer, Stainless Steel Appliances, and much more.

Offers an unparalleled location right in the heart of it all - where you can satisfy your every whim with ease. Whether working or just visiting, you are in the best location ever, your everyday necessities are a snap with nearby Normal and Organic Grocery Supermarkets, Drugstores, Several banks, Fine Restaurants, Outlets and Shopping Mall, Gym, Post Office, Library, Medical Center, Hospital, Movie Theaters, Theme Parks, Convention Center, Orlando International Airport, Downtown and a host of other personal service establishments.

This conveniently located property is ideal space for Corporate Housing, Families, Business People or even for a Vacation Home.

LEASE TERMS
$2500 Rent includes the Electricity, Cable, Wireless High-Speed Internet, Water, Sewer, Trash Removal and Pest Control
Security Deposit required
$150 check out cleaning fee
*Small pets allowed $250 non refundable fee*

Orlando City Corporate Housing
http://www.orlandocitycorporatehousing.com/
(786)496 4640

(RLNE5178754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5415 Vineland Rd have any available units?
5415 Vineland Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5415 Vineland Rd have?
Some of 5415 Vineland Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5415 Vineland Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5415 Vineland Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5415 Vineland Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5415 Vineland Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5415 Vineland Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5415 Vineland Rd does offer parking.
Does 5415 Vineland Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5415 Vineland Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5415 Vineland Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5415 Vineland Rd has a pool.
Does 5415 Vineland Rd have accessible units?
No, 5415 Vineland Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5415 Vineland Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5415 Vineland Rd has units with dishwashers.
