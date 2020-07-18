5408 E Michigan Street #4

Amenities

Beautiful 1/1 Lake View Condo close to Downtown Orlando and Airport! - Beautiful second floor 1/1 Lake View Condo close to Downtown Orlando and Airport!

Walk down a winding path with well kept landscaping to your front door right on the picturesque pond lined with pink blooming crepe myrtle's. Enjoy some quiet moments before you step inside your home. With a coat closet at the entrance downstairs you can leave your shoes, jackets and extras neatly tucked away before making your way to the open living space upstairs that offers lots of natural light and vaulted ceilings! The floors in the main areas are lined with upgraded wood planked vinyl flooring. The bedroom master size and include huge walk in closet. There is a larger laundry room area to store and set aside extra supplies. This community offers amenities for everyone! With the security of a gated community, a separate lush green dog walking area, billiards with a community library, tot lot, complimentary care care area, Mediterranean style pool and summer kitchen and tennis courts to enjoy!



No Cats Allowed



