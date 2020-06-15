All apartments in Orlando
5364 PENWAY DRIVE

5364 Penway Drive · (321) 414-4550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5364 Penway Drive, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
5364 PENWAY DRIVE Available 06/01/21 Baldwin Park 3 Bedroom + den, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Rear Load Garage - Baldwin Park: 3 Bedroom + den, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Rear Load Garage. Kitchen features staggered 42" cabinets, granite counter tops with bar and stainless appliances. Eat in kitchen has built in storage bench. Upgrades include hardwood floors, crown molding, custom lighting, interior columns, french doors to paved side patio and oversized garage. All bedrooms upstairs. Master features double built in closets, his and hers vanity, large shower and garden tub. Washer/dryer left for convenience only. Includes lawn care and community pool/amenities. Baldwin Park is close to restaurants, shops, parks and schools.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.
For more information please call our leasing department, 1(321) 414-4550 or visit our website,www.hamptonandhampton.com.

(RLNE4129911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5364 PENWAY DRIVE have any available units?
5364 PENWAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5364 PENWAY DRIVE have?
Some of 5364 PENWAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5364 PENWAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5364 PENWAY DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5364 PENWAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5364 PENWAY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5364 PENWAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5364 PENWAY DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5364 PENWAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5364 PENWAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5364 PENWAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5364 PENWAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5364 PENWAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5364 PENWAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5364 PENWAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5364 PENWAY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
