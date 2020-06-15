Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

5364 PENWAY DRIVE Available 06/01/21 Baldwin Park 3 Bedroom + den, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Rear Load Garage - Baldwin Park: 3 Bedroom + den, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Rear Load Garage. Kitchen features staggered 42" cabinets, granite counter tops with bar and stainless appliances. Eat in kitchen has built in storage bench. Upgrades include hardwood floors, crown molding, custom lighting, interior columns, french doors to paved side patio and oversized garage. All bedrooms upstairs. Master features double built in closets, his and hers vanity, large shower and garden tub. Washer/dryer left for convenience only. Includes lawn care and community pool/amenities. Baldwin Park is close to restaurants, shops, parks and schools.



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

For more information please call our leasing department, 1(321) 414-4550 or visit our website,www.hamptonandhampton.com.



