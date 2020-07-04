Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms across the street from Dubsdread golf course in College Park. Very spacious floor plan, large eat in kitchen, separate living and dining area. Split bedrooms, den and fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 536 W PAR STREET have any available units?
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
What amenities does 536 W PAR STREET have?
Some of 536 W PAR STREET's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 W PAR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
536 W PAR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.