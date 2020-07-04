All apartments in Orlando
Last updated February 13 2020 at 3:01 AM

536 W PAR STREET

536 Par Street · No Longer Available
Location

536 Par Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms across the street from Dubsdread golf course in College Park. Very spacious floor plan, large eat in kitchen, separate living and dining area. Split bedrooms, den and fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 W PAR STREET have any available units?
536 W PAR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 536 W PAR STREET have?
Some of 536 W PAR STREET's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 W PAR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
536 W PAR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 W PAR STREET pet-friendly?
No, 536 W PAR STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 536 W PAR STREET offer parking?
No, 536 W PAR STREET does not offer parking.
Does 536 W PAR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 536 W PAR STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 W PAR STREET have a pool?
No, 536 W PAR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 536 W PAR STREET have accessible units?
No, 536 W PAR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 536 W PAR STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 536 W PAR STREET has units with dishwashers.

