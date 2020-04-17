Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

5351 Brady Lane Available 07/01/20 5351 Brady Lane Orlando FL 32814 - Renters Insurance Required

Spacious traditional home with a welcoming front porch overlooking a lush m

mews in Baldwin Park! 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, plus an office and a large bonus/playroom and attached 2 car garage. This well appointed home boasts quality upgrades throughout including granite countertops, rich wood floors, stainless steele appliances, crown molding, and upgraded cabinets and fixtures. Enjoy Baldwin Park ammenties, 3 pools, 2 fitness centers. Easy access to Cady way trail entrance located at back of house. Fresh paint and brand new carpet!

Pets Considered



