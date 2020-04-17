All apartments in Orlando
5351 Brady Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

5351 Brady Lane

5351 Brady Lane · (407) 306-7700
Location

5351 Brady Lane, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5351 Brady Lane · Avail. Jul 1

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2587 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
5351 Brady Lane Available 07/01/20 5351 Brady Lane Orlando FL 32814 - Renters Insurance Required
Spacious traditional home with a welcoming front porch overlooking a lush m
mews in Baldwin Park! 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, plus an office and a large bonus/playroom and attached 2 car garage. This well appointed home boasts quality upgrades throughout including granite countertops, rich wood floors, stainless steele appliances, crown molding, and upgraded cabinets and fixtures. Enjoy Baldwin Park ammenties, 3 pools, 2 fitness centers. Easy access to Cady way trail entrance located at back of house. Fresh paint and brand new carpet!
Pets Considered

(RLNE5050695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5351 Brady Lane have any available units?
5351 Brady Lane has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5351 Brady Lane have?
Some of 5351 Brady Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5351 Brady Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5351 Brady Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5351 Brady Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5351 Brady Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5351 Brady Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5351 Brady Lane does offer parking.
Does 5351 Brady Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5351 Brady Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5351 Brady Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5351 Brady Lane has a pool.
Does 5351 Brady Lane have accessible units?
No, 5351 Brady Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5351 Brady Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5351 Brady Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
