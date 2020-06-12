All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 533 S. Hyer Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
533 S. Hyer Avenue
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

533 S. Hyer Avenue

533 N Hyer Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

533 N Hyer Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Davis-Greenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
Downtown 2 Bedrm Bungalow Home For Rent SEE TERMS -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: NOW

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1650.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1725.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1725.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1,650/mo
533 S. Hyer Avenue
Orlando, Florida 32801
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Bungalow Park
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Property Sub Type: Single Family Home
Square Ft: 1030
Year Built: 1920

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*Fenced In Yard
*Backyard Patio
*Wrap Around Porch-New Deck
*Outside Shower
*Shed With Electricity
*Master Bedroom-Huge Walk In Closet
*Hardwood Flooring
*Laminate
*Tile In Wet Areas
*Fireplace
*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms
*JUST MINUTES To: Lake Eola, Downtown & Thorton Park
*JUST 5 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando
*JUST 20 MINUTES To: The Orlando International Airport
*CONVENIENT To: I-4 & 408
*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads, Shopping & Schools
*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From S Orange Ave, take the 1st left onto E. Anderson St, right onto S Hyer Ave, destination is on the left.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

(RLNE4021482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 S. Hyer Avenue have any available units?
533 S. Hyer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 533 S. Hyer Avenue have?
Some of 533 S. Hyer Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 S. Hyer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
533 S. Hyer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 S. Hyer Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 533 S. Hyer Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 533 S. Hyer Avenue offer parking?
No, 533 S. Hyer Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 533 S. Hyer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 S. Hyer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 S. Hyer Avenue have a pool?
No, 533 S. Hyer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 533 S. Hyer Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 533 S. Hyer Avenue has accessible units.
Does 533 S. Hyer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 S. Hyer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Zen
9835 Namaste Loop
Orlando, FL 32836
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Avery Place Villas
5917 Mustang Pl
Orlando, FL 32822
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32821
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr
Orlando, FL 32826
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach