533 Margaret Court
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM
1 of 1
533 Margaret Court
533 Margaret Court
No Longer Available
Location
533 Margaret Court, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Cherokee
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1920 bungalow style duplex. 2/2 with wood floors, high ceilings, central heat and air, fire place, and deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 533 Margaret Court have any available units?
533 Margaret Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 533 Margaret Court have?
Some of 533 Margaret Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 533 Margaret Court currently offering any rent specials?
533 Margaret Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 Margaret Court pet-friendly?
No, 533 Margaret Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 533 Margaret Court offer parking?
No, 533 Margaret Court does not offer parking.
Does 533 Margaret Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 Margaret Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 Margaret Court have a pool?
No, 533 Margaret Court does not have a pool.
Does 533 Margaret Court have accessible units?
No, 533 Margaret Court does not have accessible units.
Does 533 Margaret Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 Margaret Court does not have units with dishwashers.
