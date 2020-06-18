All apartments in Orlando
5325 Curry Ford Rd Apt C104
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

5325 Curry Ford Rd Apt C104

5325 Curry Ford Road · (407) 258-2448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5325 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32812
Monterey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 896 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
playground
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
This comfortable condo features all appliances: dishwasher, range, refrigerator, and microwave. Kitchen also features a breakfast bar! The bedrooms are spacious with carpet flooring throughout. Large Living room and dining room with tile flooring. Community amenities include picnic area, playground, and a pool!

**ADDITIONAL HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED
**1 pet under 50 lbs**

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5325 Curry Ford Rd Apt C104 have any available units?
5325 Curry Ford Rd Apt C104 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5325 Curry Ford Rd Apt C104 have?
Some of 5325 Curry Ford Rd Apt C104's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5325 Curry Ford Rd Apt C104 currently offering any rent specials?
5325 Curry Ford Rd Apt C104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5325 Curry Ford Rd Apt C104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5325 Curry Ford Rd Apt C104 is pet friendly.
Does 5325 Curry Ford Rd Apt C104 offer parking?
No, 5325 Curry Ford Rd Apt C104 does not offer parking.
Does 5325 Curry Ford Rd Apt C104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5325 Curry Ford Rd Apt C104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5325 Curry Ford Rd Apt C104 have a pool?
Yes, 5325 Curry Ford Rd Apt C104 has a pool.
Does 5325 Curry Ford Rd Apt C104 have accessible units?
No, 5325 Curry Ford Rd Apt C104 does not have accessible units.
Does 5325 Curry Ford Rd Apt C104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5325 Curry Ford Rd Apt C104 has units with dishwashers.
