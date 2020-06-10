All apartments in Orlando
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

5320 Dove Tree St.

5320 Dove Tree Street · No Longer Available
Location

5320 Dove Tree Street, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
BEAUTIFUL HOME CLOSE TO THE MALL AT MILLENIA, ORLANDO! - AMAZING 4 bedrooms single family home located in a gated family community. This property has a lot of upgrades! Stainless steel appliances, tile flooring on the first floor and bathrooms on the second floor, huge walk-in closet, great space for entertainment, covered patio to relax, nice size and private backyard with conservation area view. This house's location is a MUST, close to everything you wish: restaurants, shopping malls, I-4, Valencia College, I-Dr, Universal Parks and more. MUST SEE IT!
***ONLY 2 YEARS LEASE AGREEMENT WILL BE ACCEPTED BY OWNERS REQUEST***

(RLNE5267318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5320 Dove Tree St. have any available units?
5320 Dove Tree St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5320 Dove Tree St. have?
Some of 5320 Dove Tree St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5320 Dove Tree St. currently offering any rent specials?
5320 Dove Tree St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5320 Dove Tree St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5320 Dove Tree St. is pet friendly.
Does 5320 Dove Tree St. offer parking?
No, 5320 Dove Tree St. does not offer parking.
Does 5320 Dove Tree St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5320 Dove Tree St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5320 Dove Tree St. have a pool?
No, 5320 Dove Tree St. does not have a pool.
Does 5320 Dove Tree St. have accessible units?
No, 5320 Dove Tree St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5320 Dove Tree St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5320 Dove Tree St. does not have units with dishwashers.

