5320 Dove Tree St.

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL HOME CLOSE TO THE MALL AT MILLENIA, ORLANDO! - AMAZING 4 bedrooms single family home located in a gated family community. This property has a lot of upgrades! Stainless steel appliances, tile flooring on the first floor and bathrooms on the second floor, huge walk-in closet, great space for entertainment, covered patio to relax, nice size and private backyard with conservation area view. This house's location is a MUST, close to everything you wish: restaurants, shopping malls, I-4, Valencia College, I-Dr, Universal Parks and more. MUST SEE IT!

***ONLY 2 YEARS LEASE AGREEMENT WILL BE ACCEPTED BY OWNERS REQUEST***



(RLNE5267318)