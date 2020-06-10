Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 531 Margaret Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
531 Margaret Court
Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:35 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
531 Margaret Court
531 Margaret Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
531 Margaret Court, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Cherokee
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 531 Margaret Court have any available units?
531 Margaret Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 531 Margaret Court have?
Some of 531 Margaret Court's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 531 Margaret Court currently offering any rent specials?
531 Margaret Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 Margaret Court pet-friendly?
No, 531 Margaret Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 531 Margaret Court offer parking?
No, 531 Margaret Court does not offer parking.
Does 531 Margaret Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 531 Margaret Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 Margaret Court have a pool?
No, 531 Margaret Court does not have a pool.
Does 531 Margaret Court have accessible units?
No, 531 Margaret Court does not have accessible units.
Does 531 Margaret Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 531 Margaret Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cortland Jubilee Park
6850 Merryvale Lane
Orlando, FL 32128
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32826
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive
Orlando, FL 32835
Linden Audubon Park
990 Warehouse Rd
Orlando, FL 32803
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave
Orlando, FL 32803
Similar Pages
Orlando 1 Bedrooms
Orlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly Apartments
Orlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Metro West
Airport North
Kirkman North
Millenia
Baldwin Park
Vista East
South Semoran
Central Business District
Apartments Near Colleges
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach