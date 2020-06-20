Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill

530 E Central Blvd Apt 803 Available 07/01/20 Downtown Orlando Rental Condo - Live the Florida Lifestyle with this Rental Condo located in the Heart of Downtown Orlando! This 8th Floor Unit offers a Spectacular Birds Eye View of Lake Eola and is Walking distance to restaurants, boutique shopping, night life and Lake Eola. Minutes from the 408 & I-4. Building features 24 Hour Security, Clubhouse, Fitness Room, Pool, Cabana w/ Outdoor Grill, Jacuzzi, Outdoor Fire-pit and Gazebo. This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo features a Split Floor Plan, Crown Molding, Ceiling Fans, Ceramic Tile Flooring Throughout, Expansive Balcony, Walk-in Closets, Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steal Appliances, and a Breakfast Nook/Flex Room. Appliances included: Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, and Dryer. Basic Cable and Water included in Monthly Rent.



(RLNE5816894)