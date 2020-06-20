All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

530 E Central Blvd Apt 803

530 Central Boulevard · (407) 695-2066 ext. 645
Location

530 Central Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32801
South Eola

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 530 E Central Blvd Apt 803 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1338 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
530 E Central Blvd Apt 803 Available 07/01/20 Downtown Orlando Rental Condo - Live the Florida Lifestyle with this Rental Condo located in the Heart of Downtown Orlando! This 8th Floor Unit offers a Spectacular Birds Eye View of Lake Eola and is Walking distance to restaurants, boutique shopping, night life and Lake Eola. Minutes from the 408 & I-4. Building features 24 Hour Security, Clubhouse, Fitness Room, Pool, Cabana w/ Outdoor Grill, Jacuzzi, Outdoor Fire-pit and Gazebo. This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo features a Split Floor Plan, Crown Molding, Ceiling Fans, Ceramic Tile Flooring Throughout, Expansive Balcony, Walk-in Closets, Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steal Appliances, and a Breakfast Nook/Flex Room. Appliances included: Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, and Dryer. Basic Cable and Water included in Monthly Rent.

(RLNE5816894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 E Central Blvd Apt 803 have any available units?
530 E Central Blvd Apt 803 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 E Central Blvd Apt 803 have?
Some of 530 E Central Blvd Apt 803's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 E Central Blvd Apt 803 currently offering any rent specials?
530 E Central Blvd Apt 803 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 E Central Blvd Apt 803 pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 E Central Blvd Apt 803 is pet friendly.
Does 530 E Central Blvd Apt 803 offer parking?
No, 530 E Central Blvd Apt 803 does not offer parking.
Does 530 E Central Blvd Apt 803 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 530 E Central Blvd Apt 803 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 E Central Blvd Apt 803 have a pool?
Yes, 530 E Central Blvd Apt 803 has a pool.
Does 530 E Central Blvd Apt 803 have accessible units?
No, 530 E Central Blvd Apt 803 does not have accessible units.
Does 530 E Central Blvd Apt 803 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 E Central Blvd Apt 803 has units with dishwashers.
