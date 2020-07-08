All apartments in Orlando
5275 San Paulo St.
Last updated September 16 2019 at 4:11 PM

5275 San Paulo St

5275 San Paulo Street · No Longer Available
Location

5275 San Paulo Street, Orlando, FL 32807
Monterey

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3e7afd6066 ---- O (LO) Come and see this 3/2 Corner Lot Home with Fence Yard Minutes from 408, Airport and Downtown! Tile flooring through out. Washer/dryer in laundry room. Fenced in back yard! *Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date. Additional Fees Apply: Pet Privilege Application Fee: $20 Pet Privilege Fee $250/per pre-approved pet Administration Fee $195 (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5275 San Paulo St have any available units?
5275 San Paulo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5275 San Paulo St have?
Some of 5275 San Paulo St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5275 San Paulo St currently offering any rent specials?
5275 San Paulo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5275 San Paulo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5275 San Paulo St is pet friendly.
Does 5275 San Paulo St offer parking?
No, 5275 San Paulo St does not offer parking.
Does 5275 San Paulo St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5275 San Paulo St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5275 San Paulo St have a pool?
No, 5275 San Paulo St does not have a pool.
Does 5275 San Paulo St have accessible units?
No, 5275 San Paulo St does not have accessible units.
Does 5275 San Paulo St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5275 San Paulo St does not have units with dishwashers.

