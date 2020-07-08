5275 San Paulo St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3e7afd6066 ---- O (LO) Come and see this 3/2 Corner Lot Home with Fence Yard Minutes from 408, Airport and Downtown! Tile flooring through out. Washer/dryer in laundry room. Fenced in back yard! *Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date. Additional Fees Apply: Pet Privilege Application Fee: $20 Pet Privilege Fee $250/per pre-approved pet Administration Fee $195 (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)