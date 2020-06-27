All apartments in Orlando
5271 Brook Court Unit 251
5271 Brook Court Unit 251

5271 Brook Court · No Longer Available
Location

5271 Brook Court, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
tennis court
2 Bedroom 2.5 baths Townhouse W/Courtyard - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Great access to I-4, Universal and Milenia Mall plus you could be downtown within minutes. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome offers separate living and dining rooms with wood laminate throughout except in wet areas which are tiled. Nice kitchen cabinets and stainless appliances, it will be a joy to cook while overlooking your private courtyard. Full size washer and dryer on 1st floor, 2 sets of sliding doors overlooking the private courtyard from both kitchen and the living room and both bedrooms upstairs with balconies. Community has pool and tennis courts. Call Jill at 407 491 6967

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4191311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5271 Brook Court Unit 251 have any available units?
5271 Brook Court Unit 251 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5271 Brook Court Unit 251 have?
Some of 5271 Brook Court Unit 251's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5271 Brook Court Unit 251 currently offering any rent specials?
5271 Brook Court Unit 251 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5271 Brook Court Unit 251 pet-friendly?
No, 5271 Brook Court Unit 251 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5271 Brook Court Unit 251 offer parking?
No, 5271 Brook Court Unit 251 does not offer parking.
Does 5271 Brook Court Unit 251 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5271 Brook Court Unit 251 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5271 Brook Court Unit 251 have a pool?
Yes, 5271 Brook Court Unit 251 has a pool.
Does 5271 Brook Court Unit 251 have accessible units?
No, 5271 Brook Court Unit 251 does not have accessible units.
Does 5271 Brook Court Unit 251 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5271 Brook Court Unit 251 does not have units with dishwashers.
