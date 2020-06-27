5271 Brook Court Unit 251

Amenities

2 Bedroom 2.5 baths Townhouse W/Courtyard - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Great access to I-4, Universal and Milenia Mall plus you could be downtown within minutes. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome offers separate living and dining rooms with wood laminate throughout except in wet areas which are tiled. Nice kitchen cabinets and stainless appliances, it will be a joy to cook while overlooking your private courtyard. Full size washer and dryer on 1st floor, 2 sets of sliding doors overlooking the private courtyard from both kitchen and the living room and both bedrooms upstairs with balconies. Community has pool and tennis courts. Call Jill at 407 491 6967



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4191311)