All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5260 Florida Holly.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
5260 Florida Holly
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM
5260 Florida Holly
5260 Florida Holly Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5260 Florida Holly Drive, Orlando, FL 32811
Timberleaf
Amenities
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/2 Home For Rent - New carpet, paint, blinds and fence. This is a NO ANIMALS unit!
(RLNE3824085)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5260 Florida Holly have any available units?
5260 Florida Holly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 5260 Florida Holly currently offering any rent specials?
5260 Florida Holly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5260 Florida Holly pet-friendly?
Yes, 5260 Florida Holly is pet friendly.
Does 5260 Florida Holly offer parking?
No, 5260 Florida Holly does not offer parking.
Does 5260 Florida Holly have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5260 Florida Holly does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5260 Florida Holly have a pool?
No, 5260 Florida Holly does not have a pool.
Does 5260 Florida Holly have accessible units?
No, 5260 Florida Holly does not have accessible units.
Does 5260 Florida Holly have units with dishwashers?
No, 5260 Florida Holly does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5260 Florida Holly have units with air conditioning?
No, 5260 Florida Holly does not have units with air conditioning.
