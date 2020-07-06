Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 526 Par Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
526 Par Street
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
526 Par Street
526 Par Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
College Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
526 Par Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
College Park - 2/1.5 super cute townhouse near Dubsdread in College Park! Completely remodeled, new everything!!! No pets please. New pictures to come!!!
(RLNE2384433)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 526 Par Street have any available units?
526 Par Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 526 Par Street currently offering any rent specials?
526 Par Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 Par Street pet-friendly?
No, 526 Par Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 526 Par Street offer parking?
No, 526 Par Street does not offer parking.
Does 526 Par Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 Par Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 Par Street have a pool?
No, 526 Par Street does not have a pool.
Does 526 Par Street have accessible units?
No, 526 Par Street does not have accessible units.
Does 526 Par Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 526 Par Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 526 Par Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 526 Par Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
55 WEST
55 West Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Highpoint Club Apartments
11100 Point Sylvan Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
City View
595 W Church St
Orlando, FL 32805
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd
Orlando, FL 32819
Similar Pages
Orlando 1 Bedrooms
Orlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly Apartments
Orlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Metro West
Airport North
Kirkman North
Millenia
Baldwin Park
Vista East
South Semoran
Central Business District
Apartments Near Colleges
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach