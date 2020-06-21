525 E JACKSON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Available 07/01/2020. Welcome to The Jackson. This is chic, modern, downtown living at it's finest! Spacious 3rd floor unit overlooking park. The unit features large floor to ceiling windows to allow the beautiful natural light to illuminate the space. Granite counter-tops stainless steel appliances and beautiful 42" cabinets in the kitchen. Walk to work, nightlife, restaurants, bars, shops and Lake Eola! 2 covered parking spaces included in the rent! Excellent Opportunity To Live Downtown and In-Style.