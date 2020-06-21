All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

525 E JACKSON STREET

525 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

525 Jackson Street, Orlando, FL 32801
South Eola

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available 07/01/2020. Welcome to The Jackson. This is chic, modern, downtown living at it's finest! Spacious 3rd floor unit overlooking park. The unit features large floor to ceiling windows to allow the beautiful natural light to illuminate the space. Granite counter-tops stainless steel appliances and beautiful 42" cabinets in the kitchen. Walk to work, nightlife, restaurants, bars, shops and Lake Eola! 2 covered parking spaces included in the rent! Excellent Opportunity To Live Downtown and In-Style.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 E JACKSON STREET have any available units?
525 E JACKSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 E JACKSON STREET have?
Some of 525 E JACKSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 E JACKSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
525 E JACKSON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 E JACKSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 525 E JACKSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 525 E JACKSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 525 E JACKSON STREET does offer parking.
Does 525 E JACKSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 E JACKSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 E JACKSON STREET have a pool?
No, 525 E JACKSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 525 E JACKSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 525 E JACKSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 525 E JACKSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 E JACKSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
