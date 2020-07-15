Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking pool guest parking tennis court

525 Conway Rd, #184 Available 07/16/20 Available now 1 bedroom 1 bath Condo pool view - This beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with pool view, kitchen, Dinning room, and living room condo across from the pool in the lovely and well-maintained Villas of Orlando. This condo offers easy access to 408 East-West expressway, Conway road, and downtown Orlando. Nice balcony with a storage closet to relax on and pool view from your bedroom window. Community Features: 3 swimming pools, beautiful courtyards, clubhouse, tennis court, car wash station, and car vacuum, assigned and guest parking, clubhouse, managers office, on-site multiple laundry facilities, and boat & RV parking for residents. Ideally located across from Lake Underhill park with public boat ramp and walking trail. Shopping, dining, major roads, and Downtown Orlando is only minutes away. HOA includes Cable TV, and well-maintained courtyards. You'll love living here. available 7/16/2020 water and electric is the tenants' responsibility.



(RLNE5682595)