Orlando, FL
525 Conway Rd, #184
525 Conway Rd, #184

525 Conway Road · (407) 395-4714
Location

525 Conway Road, Orlando, FL 32807
Dover Shores East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 525 Conway Rd, #184 · Avail. Jul 16

$925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
525 Conway Rd, #184 Available 07/16/20 Available now 1 bedroom 1 bath Condo pool view - This beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with pool view, kitchen, Dinning room, and living room condo across from the pool in the lovely and well-maintained Villas of Orlando. This condo offers easy access to 408 East-West expressway, Conway road, and downtown Orlando. Nice balcony with a storage closet to relax on and pool view from your bedroom window. Community Features: 3 swimming pools, beautiful courtyards, clubhouse, tennis court, car wash station, and car vacuum, assigned and guest parking, clubhouse, managers office, on-site multiple laundry facilities, and boat & RV parking for residents. Ideally located across from Lake Underhill park with public boat ramp and walking trail. Shopping, dining, major roads, and Downtown Orlando is only minutes away. HOA includes Cable TV, and well-maintained courtyards. You'll love living here. available 7/16/2020 water and electric is the tenants' responsibility.

(RLNE5682595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Conway Rd, #184 have any available units?
525 Conway Rd, #184 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 Conway Rd, #184 have?
Some of 525 Conway Rd, #184's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Conway Rd, #184 currently offering any rent specials?
525 Conway Rd, #184 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Conway Rd, #184 pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 Conway Rd, #184 is pet friendly.
Does 525 Conway Rd, #184 offer parking?
Yes, 525 Conway Rd, #184 offers parking.
Does 525 Conway Rd, #184 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Conway Rd, #184 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Conway Rd, #184 have a pool?
Yes, 525 Conway Rd, #184 has a pool.
Does 525 Conway Rd, #184 have accessible units?
No, 525 Conway Rd, #184 does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Conway Rd, #184 have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Conway Rd, #184 does not have units with dishwashers.
