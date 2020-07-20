5230 Curry Ford Rd. # 404

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

2/1 at Hacienda Del Sol: Apply Now- www.realtybanc.com - 2 bedroom/1 bathroom on 2nd floor at Hacienda del Sol by Curry Ford Rd. in Orlando Fl.



We required an application of $60.00 per person (18 & older). We check credit and background history. Eviction history (including outstanding balances from previous landlords) will result in a denial of the application.We require one (1) month proof of income. We require that the applicant combined gross income is at least two times and half (2 1/2) the rent amount. An additional application with the Home Owners Associations must be submitted for final approval, The HOA approval could take up to 30 days.



Please be advise the applications are processed in the order they are received and as long are submitted with the required documentation and details.



HOA APPROVAL REQUIRE



(RLNE2003735)