Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:14 AM

5230 Curry Ford Rd. # 404

5230 Curry Ford Road · No Longer Available
Location

5230 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32812
Dover Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2/1 at Hacienda Del Sol: Apply Now- www.realtybanc.com - 2 bedroom/1 bathroom on 2nd floor at Hacienda del Sol by Curry Ford Rd. in Orlando Fl.

We required an application of $60.00 per person (18 & older). We check credit and background history. Eviction history (including outstanding balances from previous landlords) will result in a denial of the application.We require one (1) month proof of income. We require that the applicant combined gross income is at least two times and half (2 1/2) the rent amount. An additional application with the Home Owners Associations must be submitted for final approval, The HOA approval could take up to 30 days.

Please be advise the applications are processed in the order they are received and as long are submitted with the required documentation and details.

HOA APPROVAL REQUIRE

(RLNE2003735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5230 Curry Ford Rd. # 404 have any available units?
5230 Curry Ford Rd. # 404 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 5230 Curry Ford Rd. # 404 currently offering any rent specials?
5230 Curry Ford Rd. # 404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5230 Curry Ford Rd. # 404 pet-friendly?
No, 5230 Curry Ford Rd. # 404 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5230 Curry Ford Rd. # 404 offer parking?
No, 5230 Curry Ford Rd. # 404 does not offer parking.
Does 5230 Curry Ford Rd. # 404 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5230 Curry Ford Rd. # 404 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5230 Curry Ford Rd. # 404 have a pool?
No, 5230 Curry Ford Rd. # 404 does not have a pool.
Does 5230 Curry Ford Rd. # 404 have accessible units?
No, 5230 Curry Ford Rd. # 404 does not have accessible units.
Does 5230 Curry Ford Rd. # 404 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5230 Curry Ford Rd. # 404 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5230 Curry Ford Rd. # 404 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5230 Curry Ford Rd. # 404 does not have units with air conditioning.
