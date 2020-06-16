All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:21 AM

5215 Millenia Boulevard

5215 Millenia Boulevard · (352) 336-9349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5215 Millenia Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32839
Florida Center North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! This property is perfectly situated in an unsurpassed location-offering limitless appeal. The trendy Millenia district is the ideal living choice for those who want an urban environment with an avant-garde, yet relaxing atmosphere. Close to Mall at Millenia, Universal Studios, Disney, Downtown and the International airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5215 Millenia Boulevard have any available units?
5215 Millenia Boulevard has a unit available for $1,140 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5215 Millenia Boulevard have?
Some of 5215 Millenia Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5215 Millenia Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5215 Millenia Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5215 Millenia Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5215 Millenia Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5215 Millenia Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5215 Millenia Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 5215 Millenia Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5215 Millenia Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5215 Millenia Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5215 Millenia Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5215 Millenia Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5215 Millenia Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5215 Millenia Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5215 Millenia Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
