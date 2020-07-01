5197 Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811 Florida Center North
Great apartment close to Millenia Mall! - Very clean and well maintained 2/2 condo in a very desirable area. Close to Millennia Mall and great schools. Second floor unit tiles throughout with laminated floor in bedrooms.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5197 Vineland Rd. (B202) have any available units?
5197 Vineland Rd. (B202) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 5197 Vineland Rd. (B202) currently offering any rent specials?
5197 Vineland Rd. (B202) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5197 Vineland Rd. (B202) pet-friendly?
Yes, 5197 Vineland Rd. (B202) is pet friendly.
Does 5197 Vineland Rd. (B202) offer parking?
No, 5197 Vineland Rd. (B202) does not offer parking.
Does 5197 Vineland Rd. (B202) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5197 Vineland Rd. (B202) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5197 Vineland Rd. (B202) have a pool?
No, 5197 Vineland Rd. (B202) does not have a pool.
Does 5197 Vineland Rd. (B202) have accessible units?
No, 5197 Vineland Rd. (B202) does not have accessible units.
Does 5197 Vineland Rd. (B202) have units with dishwashers?
No, 5197 Vineland Rd. (B202) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5197 Vineland Rd. (B202) have units with air conditioning?
No, 5197 Vineland Rd. (B202) does not have units with air conditioning.
