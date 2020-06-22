All apartments in Orlando
5165 Lanette St.
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

5165 Lanette St.

5165 Lanette Street
Location

5165 Lanette Street, Orlando, FL 32811
Carver Shores

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4-BEDROOM LARGE HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO - 4-BEDROOM LARGE HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO
5165 LANETTE STREET
ORLANDO, FL 32811
Rent: $995/month
4 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms
Recently remodeled, affordable, cozy home in Orlando. Brand new tile floor and freshly painted interior and exterior. Not many homes available at this price with 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.
PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is offered for rent and managed by BMS Holdings LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (904) 276-2555. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person over age 18 living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $1,095 and administration fee of $400. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE2673488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5165 Lanette St. have any available units?
5165 Lanette St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 5165 Lanette St. currently offering any rent specials?
5165 Lanette St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5165 Lanette St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5165 Lanette St. is pet friendly.
Does 5165 Lanette St. offer parking?
No, 5165 Lanette St. does not offer parking.
Does 5165 Lanette St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5165 Lanette St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5165 Lanette St. have a pool?
No, 5165 Lanette St. does not have a pool.
Does 5165 Lanette St. have accessible units?
Yes, 5165 Lanette St. has accessible units.
Does 5165 Lanette St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5165 Lanette St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5165 Lanette St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5165 Lanette St. does not have units with air conditioning.
