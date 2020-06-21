All apartments in Orlando
5124 Jetsail Drive
5124 Jetsail Drive

5124 Jetsail Drive · (407) 425-5069
Location

5124 Jetsail Drive, Orlando, FL 32812
Mariner's VIllage

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5124 Jetsail Drive · Avail. Sep 1

$2,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
5124 Jetsail Drive Available 09/01/20 4/2, 2386 sqft. Waterfront home in upscale Conway subdivision! - - Totally updated waterfront home in upscale Conway subdivision. This 4/2 split plan has real hardwood floors in the living, dinind, family, and 3 of 4 bedrooms. Carpet in master. Fully equipped kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with breakfast bar, opens to family room with wood burning fireplace . The family room has glass sliders that open to a screened solar heated pool on a small lake. 4th bed could be an office/den. 2 car garage with opener. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Pool and lawn service included.

(RLNE3097392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5124 Jetsail Drive have any available units?
5124 Jetsail Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5124 Jetsail Drive have?
Some of 5124 Jetsail Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5124 Jetsail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5124 Jetsail Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5124 Jetsail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5124 Jetsail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5124 Jetsail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5124 Jetsail Drive does offer parking.
Does 5124 Jetsail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5124 Jetsail Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5124 Jetsail Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5124 Jetsail Drive has a pool.
Does 5124 Jetsail Drive have accessible units?
No, 5124 Jetsail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5124 Jetsail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5124 Jetsail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
