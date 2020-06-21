Amenities

5124 Jetsail Drive Available 09/01/20 4/2, 2386 sqft. Waterfront home in upscale Conway subdivision! - - Totally updated waterfront home in upscale Conway subdivision. This 4/2 split plan has real hardwood floors in the living, dinind, family, and 3 of 4 bedrooms. Carpet in master. Fully equipped kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with breakfast bar, opens to family room with wood burning fireplace . The family room has glass sliders that open to a screened solar heated pool on a small lake. 4th bed could be an office/den. 2 car garage with opener. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Pool and lawn service included.



(RLNE3097392)