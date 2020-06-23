All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:00 PM

5120 CONROY ROAD

5120 Conroy Road · No Longer Available
Location

5120 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
RECENTLY REMODELED / 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, ENJOY THE PRIVACY PROVIDED BY A NICE VIEW OF TALL MATURE TREES. This unit is ready for immediate occupancy. Won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5120 CONROY ROAD have any available units?
5120 CONROY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5120 CONROY ROAD have?
Some of 5120 CONROY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5120 CONROY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5120 CONROY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5120 CONROY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5120 CONROY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5120 CONROY ROAD offer parking?
No, 5120 CONROY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5120 CONROY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5120 CONROY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5120 CONROY ROAD have a pool?
No, 5120 CONROY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5120 CONROY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5120 CONROY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5120 CONROY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5120 CONROY ROAD has units with dishwashers.

