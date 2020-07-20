All apartments in Orlando
5098 BOATHOUSE DRIVE

5098 Boathouse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5098 Boathouse Drive, Orlando, FL 32812
Mariner's VIllage

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Rent does not include lawn and pool care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5098 BOATHOUSE DRIVE have any available units?
5098 BOATHOUSE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5098 BOATHOUSE DRIVE have?
Some of 5098 BOATHOUSE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5098 BOATHOUSE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5098 BOATHOUSE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5098 BOATHOUSE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5098 BOATHOUSE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5098 BOATHOUSE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5098 BOATHOUSE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5098 BOATHOUSE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5098 BOATHOUSE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5098 BOATHOUSE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5098 BOATHOUSE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5098 BOATHOUSE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5098 BOATHOUSE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5098 BOATHOUSE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5098 BOATHOUSE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
