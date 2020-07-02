Rent Calculator
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
509 1/2 Lakeview St
509 1/2 Lakeview St
509 1/2 Lakeview St
·
No Longer Available
Location
509 1/2 Lakeview St, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
509 1/2 Lakeview St Orlando FL 32804 - NE 1/2 duplex in College Park
$950 per mo includes water, sewer,
(RLNE3656242)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 509 1/2 Lakeview St have any available units?
509 1/2 Lakeview St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 509 1/2 Lakeview St currently offering any rent specials?
509 1/2 Lakeview St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 1/2 Lakeview St pet-friendly?
No, 509 1/2 Lakeview St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 509 1/2 Lakeview St offer parking?
No, 509 1/2 Lakeview St does not offer parking.
Does 509 1/2 Lakeview St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 1/2 Lakeview St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 1/2 Lakeview St have a pool?
No, 509 1/2 Lakeview St does not have a pool.
Does 509 1/2 Lakeview St have accessible units?
No, 509 1/2 Lakeview St does not have accessible units.
Does 509 1/2 Lakeview St have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 1/2 Lakeview St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 1/2 Lakeview St have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 1/2 Lakeview St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
