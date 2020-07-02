All apartments in Orlando
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:10 AM

509 1/2 Lakeview St

509 1/2 Lakeview St · No Longer Available
Location

509 1/2 Lakeview St, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
509 1/2 Lakeview St Orlando FL 32804 - NE 1/2 duplex in College Park
$950 per mo includes water, sewer,

(RLNE3656242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 1/2 Lakeview St have any available units?
509 1/2 Lakeview St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 509 1/2 Lakeview St currently offering any rent specials?
509 1/2 Lakeview St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 1/2 Lakeview St pet-friendly?
No, 509 1/2 Lakeview St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 509 1/2 Lakeview St offer parking?
No, 509 1/2 Lakeview St does not offer parking.
Does 509 1/2 Lakeview St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 1/2 Lakeview St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 1/2 Lakeview St have a pool?
No, 509 1/2 Lakeview St does not have a pool.
Does 509 1/2 Lakeview St have accessible units?
No, 509 1/2 Lakeview St does not have accessible units.
Does 509 1/2 Lakeview St have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 1/2 Lakeview St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 1/2 Lakeview St have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 1/2 Lakeview St does not have units with air conditioning.

