All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5077 Park Central Drive - 1524.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5077 Park Central Drive - 1524
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:37 PM

5077 Park Central Drive - 1524

5077 Park Central Drive · (407) 509-3369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Park Central
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5077 Park Central Drive, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 874 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
car wash area
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
media room
Resort style amenities include access to 5 resort style pools, three spas/hot tubs,two story fitness center with racquetball courts, indoor basketball courts, movie screening room, two car care centers, waterside boardwalks, scenic side walked lakeside trail, Poolside Bistro, grocery store.Another key attribute to the community is gated and is manned.. Location is prime with easy access to major roads, I-4, 408, 417, 528 and the Turnpike. I-Drive, the Attractions, including theme parks, Downtown and the Mall at Millennia are also easily accessible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5077 Park Central Drive - 1524 have any available units?
5077 Park Central Drive - 1524 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5077 Park Central Drive - 1524 have?
Some of 5077 Park Central Drive - 1524's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5077 Park Central Drive - 1524 currently offering any rent specials?
5077 Park Central Drive - 1524 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5077 Park Central Drive - 1524 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5077 Park Central Drive - 1524 is pet friendly.
Does 5077 Park Central Drive - 1524 offer parking?
Yes, 5077 Park Central Drive - 1524 does offer parking.
Does 5077 Park Central Drive - 1524 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5077 Park Central Drive - 1524 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5077 Park Central Drive - 1524 have a pool?
Yes, 5077 Park Central Drive - 1524 has a pool.
Does 5077 Park Central Drive - 1524 have accessible units?
No, 5077 Park Central Drive - 1524 does not have accessible units.
Does 5077 Park Central Drive - 1524 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5077 Park Central Drive - 1524 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5077 Park Central Drive - 1524?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd
Orlando, FL 32807
Highpoint Club Apartments
11100 Point Sylvan Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Cortland Jubilee Park
6850 Merryvale Lane
Orlando, FL 32128
Fusion
2603 Silkwood Cir
Orlando, FL 32818
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd
Orlando, FL 32819
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity